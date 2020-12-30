Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas could dump more than a foot of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas could dump more than a foot of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi