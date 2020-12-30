Minneapolis police: Man shot, killed in exchange of gunfire with officers during felony traffic stop


Posted on: December 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Minneapolis police: Man shot, killed in exchange of gunfire with officers during felony traffic stop



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Minneapolis police: Man shot, killed in exchange of gunfire with officers during felony traffic stop


Posted on: December 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Minneapolis police: Man shot, killed in exchange of gunfire with officers during felony traffic stop



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.