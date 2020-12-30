Samuel Little, America’s most prolific serial killer with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died at age 80 in California.

Samuel Little, America’s most prolific serial killer with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died at age 80 in California.

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Samuel Little, America’s most prolific serial killer with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died at age 80 in California.

Samuel Little, America’s most prolific serial killer with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died at age 80 in California.