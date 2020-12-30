South Shore Holiday Reminder

Thursday, Dec. 31: Regular weekday schedule in effect on New Year’s Eve. Alcohol is prohibited after 7pm; glass bottles are prohibited at all times.

Friday, Jan. 1: Weekend/holiday schedule in effect on New Year’s Day.

Ticket Office Schedule:

If ticket office is closed please purchase from ticket vending machine (credit or debit only), our mobile app or onboard the train (cash only).

Thursday/Friday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1: All ticket offices will be closed except Millennium Station. NICTD administrative offices in Chesterton and Michigan City will be closed.