UK puts millions more under tight restrictions as cases soar

The British government has extended its toughest coronavirus restrictions to three-quarters of England’s population, saying a fast-spreading variant of the virus has reached most of the country

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

UK puts millions more under tight restrictions as cases soar

The British government has extended its toughest coronavirus restrictions to three-quarters of England’s population, saying a fast-spreading variant of the virus has reached most of the country