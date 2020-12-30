USDA Extends Program to Feed School Kids in Indiana

Pandemic EBT continues to nourish children during COVID-19 National Emergency

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved Indiana to continue providing Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for school-aged children through the entire 2020-2021 school year. P-EBT provides the value of school breakfast and lunch to families of children who would otherwise receive free and reduced-price school meals, if not for COVID-related school closures.

Indiana children are eligible to receive P-EBT as a supplement on their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT accounts – for current SNAP households – or as a new benefit – for other eligible households – to help offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been eaten at school, if not for a COVID-related school closure.