Yemeni officials: Blast at Aden airport kills 22, wounds 50

Security officials say a large explosion has struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Yemeni officials: Blast at Aden airport kills 22, wounds 50

Security officials say a large explosion has struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there