Status Change from Orange to Red in La Porte County

December 31, 2020

On behalf of the LaPorte County Health Department COVID-19 team, the Board of Health, in collaboration with the Laporte County Commissioners, we want to take a moment to inform the public of changes that have occurred with our COVID-19 County Metrics. Unfortunately, as of December 29, 2020, LaPorte County status shifted from Orange to Red.

Consistent with the Governor’s executive order 20-50 dated 12/10/2020 on restrictions; the size of social gatherings will be limited by the color metric of the county Red-25 people. When a county is in the Red metric, these requirements remain in effect until the metric has returned to orange or lower for at least two weeks. Additionally, LaPorte County Health Officer’s Order dated 11/16/2020 as requested by Mayors, County Elected Officials and local legislative delegation to address late Fall 2020 surge in COVID-19 cases in LaPorte County, Indiana remains in effect.

Please utilize the attached Indiana Department of Health website https://www.coronavirus.in.gov select the Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard and Map tab on the left of the screen for complete COVID-19 updates.

We would like to thank our LaPorte County citizens with their determination, fortitude and concentrated efforts in adhering to the recently imposed mandates. We also ask that you take pride in knowing your commitments contribute to a united effort in protecting the health and wellbeing of our LaPorte County families and most importantly, easing the burden on our frontline workers.

Sandra Deausy, MD

Health Officer