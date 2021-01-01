Trump-Biden transition live updates: Senate GOP leadership blocks votes on $2K stimulus checks

Bill Chizek/iStockBy LIBBY CATHEY, TIA HUMPHRIES, CATHERINE THORBECKE and KATE PASTOR, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is slated to hand over control of the White House to President-elect Joe Biden in 19 days.

Here is how the transition is unfolding. All times Eastern:



Jan 01, 1:19 pm

Senate Republicans block two more attempts to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

In a very rare New Year’s Day session, Senate GOP leadership rejected two attempts to debate and vote on the House-passed CASH Act, which would give most Americans $2,000 in direct COVID relief payments. It was an effort by both Sens. Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders.



Republicans are continuing to argue that the House bill — which would allow those making up to $350,000 to receive some cash under the act, albeit a smaller amount than those making less — amounts to “socialism for the rich.”



The chamber’s socialist, Sen. Sanders — continued to argue that Republicans were “hypocrites” — blocking this effort but approving big tax breaks for the rich.



He was joined by conservative Sen. Josh Hawley, who slammed the fight by his own leadership.



“With all due respect, this doesn’t seem to be Republicans against Democrats. This seems to be the Senate against United States of America,” said Hawley.

Jan 01, 10:35 am

Senate prepares to cast preliminary vote to override Trump defense bill veto

The Senate is set to cast a preliminary vote this afternoon on overriding President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act — which would be the first of his term.

The House voted overwhelmingly earlier this week to override Trump’s veto of the $740 billion legislation, which funds the military and that members from both parties have said is vital to both the troops, who get a raise under the measure, and national security.

Trump has called the bill a “gift” to China and Russia.

In vetoing the measure (which has passed every year for 59 years), Trump demanded that Congress include a repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives broad legal immunity to tech companies over contents posted by users. He also wanted lawmakers to nix a provision authored by Sen. Elizabeth Warren that requires DOD to rename military bases and installations that honor Confederate generals.

Congress originally passed the measure with veto-proof majorities, and the House recently voted to override the veto. If the Senate votes to override — as it is expected to — the bill would become law.

Today’s test vote (which should be similar — if not identical — to the final vote) is expected to show more than the two-thirds majority required to override Trump’s veto.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.