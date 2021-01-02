China warns of retaliation for NYSE’s delisting of companies

China says it will take necessary countermeasures in response to the New York Stock Exchange’s announcement this week that it will delist three major Chinese telecoms, in the latest flare-up of tensions between Beijing and Washington

