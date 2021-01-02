France’s giant curfew-busting party is over after two nights

French authorities say five people have been detained by police in the investigation over the underground party that drew at least 2,500 people in western France despite a curfew amid the coronavirus pandemic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

France’s giant curfew-busting party is over after two nights

French authorities say five people have been detained by police in the investigation over the underground party that drew at least 2,500 people in western France despite a curfew amid the coronavirus pandemic