Iran plans 20% uranium enrichment ‘as soon as possible’

Iran says it plans to enrich uranium up to 20% at its underground Fordo nuclear facility “as soon as possible.”

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Iran plans 20% uranium enrichment ‘as soon as possible’

Iran says it plans to enrich uranium up to 20% at its underground Fordo nuclear facility “as soon as possible.”