Protesters demand answers in 1st Minneapolis police shooting death since George Floyd

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Protesters took to the streets on Thursday, following the police shooting death of 23-year-old Dolal Idd in the same neighborhood where George Floyd died in May.

“We are angry right now, we are frustrated right now, because we said ‘No’ after George Floyd was killed, but it didn’t take long until another body fell,” protester Jaylani Hussein told Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP Thursday night.

Idd’s death is the first at the hands of Minneapolis police since Floyd died on May 25, igniting protests across the country for police reform and racial equality.

Idd was killed Wednesday evening in a shootout with Minneapolis Police Department officers during a traffic stop. Police say Idd was a suspect in a felony.

Body camera video released to the public within 24 hours showed police repeatedly ordering Idd to “stop your car.” Police squad cars boxed in Idd’s white car before the driver’s window shattered and police fired into the car, the video shows.

“When I viewed the video that everyone else is viewing … it appears that the individual inside the vehicle fired his weapon at the vehicle first,” MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo said Thursday. He also said witnesses confirmed that the suspect fired first.

Arradondo said the MPD officers had been conducting a “probable cause” weapons investigation, which resulted in the traffic stop at a gas station. Arradondo said he didn’t know whether there was a warrant for Idd’s arrest.

Idd was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman he was with in the car and the officers at the scene were uninjured.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Protesters are demanding more details and more video beyond the 28 seconds of footage that was released. Others are questioning if police could have done more to de-escalate the situation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the incident. Arradondo said he expects more video from the shooting to be released during the course of the probe.

Arradondo said he met with Idd’s family members and allowed them to view the body camera footage before it was made public.

The names of the officers involved in the incident have not yet been released.

When asked whether the officers were justified in firing into the vehicle, Arradondo said his officers are “trained to respond” when they are “experiencing gunfire.”

Arradondo also said he wants to protect everyone’s right to demonstrate peacefully, but says the city “cannot allow for destructive criminal behavior.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday acknowledged the “raw emotion” Minneapolis is experiencing and said that “the details of what transpired last night does not negate the tragedy of yesterday’s death.”

