Today in History

Today is Sunday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2021. There are 362 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 3, 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula (MAHR’-kuh-luh) Jr.

On this date:

In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey.

In 1833, Britain seized control of the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic. (Almost 150 years later, Argentina seized the islands from the British, but Britain took them back after a 74-day war.)

In 1870, groundbreaking took place for the Brooklyn Bridge.

In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.

In 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced the United States was formally terminating diplomatic and consular relations with Cuba.

In 1967, Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President…