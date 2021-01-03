Prelate blocked for months by Belarus resigns Minsk post

The Vatican says Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the Minsk’ archbishop who had been blocked for months by Belarusian authorities from returning to his homeland after criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protesters there

