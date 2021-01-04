Another network enters the streaming war: Discovery+ launches today

(LOS ANGELES) — Discovery has entered the streaming war today with its new service, Discovery+.

Boasting what it calls the “largest-ever content library for a new service,” Discovery+ is touting some 55,000 episodes from the network’s brands like HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Travel Channel and Discovery Channel, as well as shows from A&E and The History Channel. It also promises more than 1,000 hours of originals in its first year.

To add to your likely growing sense of streaming show FOMO, the new service will also be the streaming home of the forthcoming Magnolia Network, the brainchild of Fixer Upper hosts-turned lifestyle brand gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines.

President and CEO of Discovery, Inc. David Zaslav called the slate “the world’s greatest collection of non-fiction brands and content”

Discovery+ will set you back $4.99/month for an ad version, and $6.99/month for an ad-free experience.

