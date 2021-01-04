Hundreds demonstrate over fatal Minneapolis police shooting

Hundreds of protesters marched in Minneapolis to demand justice in the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old man, the city’s first police-involved death since George Floyd died after being restrained by officers in May

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Hundreds demonstrate over fatal Minneapolis police shooting

Hundreds of protesters marched in Minneapolis to demand justice in the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old man, the city’s first police-involved death since George Floyd died after being restrained by officers in May