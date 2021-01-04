Save the Dunes Presents the Paul H. Douglas Memorial Award

Each year, Save the Dunes bestows their highest honor – the Paul H. Douglas Memorial Award – for outstanding service to the cause of preserving and protecting the Indiana dunes. The Douglas Award is in recognition of Illinois Senator Paul H. Douglas. His magnanimous contributions to establish the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore despite bitter opposition from the steel industry, Indiana businesses, and elected officials are unmatched by no other. This year, Save the Dunes proudly presents the prestigious Paul H. Douglas Award to Shannon Eason of Michigan City, Indiana. Through Eason’s long history of environmental leadership, she has collaborated on many projects with Save the Dunes, the Indiana Dunes National Park, and several other conservation organizations in the region to protect and enhance sensitive dune habitat. Eason serves as the Assistant Park Superintendent for Michigan City Parks & Recreation. Her work involves maintaining the ecological integrity of the dune landscape and restoration projects by removing invasive species from natural areas and incorporating native plants, permeable pavement, and other sustainable practices in City landscaping. Eason played a crucial role in developing and installing signage “Save Our Dunes and Stay on Designated Paths” and the addition of beach mats on access paths to reduce environmental impacts of recreational use and to inform the community. Eason’s commitment to the Indiana Dunes is far – reaching throughout the community, as is evident through her participation in numerous community organizations advocating for the health of diverse ecosystems and clean water. She is currently managing Michigan City’s Singing Sands Trail Project, one of the latest additions to the Marquette Trail that has been under development across the region for years. “Shannon embodies the heart and soul of the Paul H. Douglas Award and the long history of environmental leadership shown by other incredible women from the Dunes,” said Natalie Johnson, Executive Director. “Save the Dunes hopes this recognition serves as an inspiration to all who endeavor to follow in her footsteps that Saving the Dunes is more than a job or a cause – it is a way of life,” she added. Save the Dunes’ mission is to preserve, protect, and restore the Indiana dunes, Lake Michigan, and surrounding natural areas for nature and people. Visit us at www.savedunes.org, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/savedunes/.