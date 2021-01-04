Tanya Roberts, Bond girl, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘That 70s Show’ star dead at 65

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Tanya Roberts, the actress best known for playing a Bond girl in A View to a Kill and Midge Pinciotti on That ’70’s Show, has died, her her longtime friend and rep Mike Pingel tells The Hollywood Reporter. She was 65.

Roberts collapsed while out walking her dogs on December 24 and was admitted to Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to Pingel.

A cause of death was not given. However, her death was not COVID-19-related and she was not ill in the days leading up to her death.

“I’m devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away,” says Pingel. “To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realized how much she meant to them.”

The model-turned-actress, born Victoria Leigh Blum, scored her most notable big screen role as Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in the 1985 Bond film A View to a Kill.

Roberts landed her first big TV role in ABC’s Charlie’s Angels, replacing Shelly Hack for the show’s fifth and final season in 1980.

However, younger TV viewers may bast remember Roberts her recurring role as Midge Pinciotti, the dim-witted mother of Laura Prepon’s character Donna on Fox’s That 70s Show.

By George Costantino

