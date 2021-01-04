Telephone Scam Alert

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is warning and alerting citizens of a telephone scam that has surfaced this week involving the Sex and Violent Offender Registry (SVOR).

Registered sex offenders have been receiving unsolicited calls from a subject purporting to be “Sergeant Novak”, an employee of the LCSO. The scammer states a new DNA sample needs to be collected from the offender for the amount of $1,000. The scam artist then provides specific instructions to the offender relating to the purchase and transfer of prepaid money cards.

The Administrators of the SVOR do not collect any fees relating to the collection of DNA samples. Furthermore, the LCSO does not employ a subject with the rank and last name of “Sergeant Novak.”

For further information related to the SVOR, please visit www.laportecountysheriff.com. Specific questions regarding the registry can be directed to Lisa Harlow (SVOR Coordinator) at (219) 326-7700 at ext. 2320 or Detective Gabriel Struss at ext. 2443.