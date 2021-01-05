Dominion worker sues Trump campaign and conservative media

An election systems worker who was driven into hiding by death threats has filed a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s campaign, lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and some conservative media figures and outlets

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Dominion worker sues Trump campaign and conservative media

An election systems worker who was driven into hiding by death threats has filed a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s campaign, lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and some conservative media figures and outlets