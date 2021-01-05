Islands of floating waste clog rivers in Balkans
Islands of waste are floating down some of the most beautiful rivers in the Balkans, causing an environmental emergency and endangering a regional power plant
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Islands of floating waste clog rivers in Balkans
Islands of waste are floating down some of the most beautiful rivers in the Balkans, causing an environmental emergency and endangering a regional power plant
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.