Islands of floating waste clog rivers in Balkans


Posted on: January 5th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Islands of waste are floating down some of the most beautiful rivers in the Balkans, causing an environmental emergency and endangering a regional power plant



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Islands of floating waste clog rivers in Balkans


Posted on: January 5th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Islands of waste are floating down some of the most beautiful rivers in the Balkans, causing an environmental emergency and endangering a regional power plant



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.