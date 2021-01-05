Mexico to vaccinate rural elderly, but still awaits vaccine


Posted on: January 5th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Once Mexico has vaccinated its frontline medical workers against COVID-19, the government will turn its attention to the elderly living in its most remote places



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mexico to vaccinate rural elderly, but still awaits vaccine


Posted on: January 5th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Once Mexico has vaccinated its frontline medical workers against COVID-19, the government will turn its attention to the elderly living in its most remote places



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.