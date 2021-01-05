No charges filed against officers in shooting of Jacob Blake

marilyn nieves/iStockBy Mark Osborne, ABC News



(KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis.) — The Kenosha County, Wisconsin, district attorney will not be charging any of the law enforcement officers involved in the August 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake.

District Attorney Mike Graveley told Jacob Blake of his plan not to file charges prior to announcing it to the media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.