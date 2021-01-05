"Wear a mask!" ‘The Walking Dead’ star Samantha Morton tweets fans from COVID-19 hospital ward

Jace Downs/AMC(LONDON) — The Walking Dead baddie Samantha Morton implored fans to “wear a mask” as she apparently tweeted from inside of a U.K. COVID-19 ward.

The British actress, who plays the villain Alpha on the post-apocalyptic series, didn’t specifically say she tested positive for the virus. However, in her posts, in which she’s pictured wearing a mask and face shield, she thanked the medical staff at Essex’s Conquest Hospital who working in a COVID zone.

“I’m so grateful for our NHS [National Health Service], to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling,” Morton tweeted. “I’m ok tonight because of them.”

Fans were quick to send their support to Morton, who responded, “I’m on the mend. I’ll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes,” adding the hashtag “WearAMask,” complete with a mask-wearing emoji.

England currently has the second-highest COVID-19 infection rate in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University, prompting U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday to declare a mandatory lockdown in England into February.

By Stephen Iervolino

