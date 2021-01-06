Gwyneth Paltrow says her teenage son is having a hard time adjusting to quarantine

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — With children learning virtually at home and unable to physically see their friends, some are struggling to adjust to the new normal. Gwyneth Paltrow admits that her teenage kids are no different.

Appearing recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Paltrow opened up about how the pandemic has affected her children and revealed that her 14-year-old son, Moses, is “having the hardest time.”

“What’s great is that he’s a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that, but I think it’s very hard to be 14,” the 48-year-old actress explained.

“It’s tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observe,” Paltrow furthered. “My son would have started high school in September. I think it’s hard socially.”

As for the Oscar Award-winner’s 16-year-old daughter, Apple, she says things have been a little easier.

“She kind of knows who she is and she’s got her friends,” said Paltrow.

Host Jimmy Kimmel expressed sympathy for Moses, reflecting on what life was like for him when he was 14.

“I wasn’t going anywhere anyway, really,” he joked, but admitted he’d always hang out at his friend’s house and “make crank calls” — an activity he knows wouldn’t fly in this day and age.

Overall, Paltrow says she appreciates how children have been able to adapt to the challenges brought on by the pandemic, telling Jimmy, “I’ve also been amazed how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they’ve been. Hats off to all these kids around the world who are just getting through it.”

Paltrow shares Moses and Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin.

By Megan Stone

