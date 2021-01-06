La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership Hosting “How to be a Good Board Member”

The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership will present their new committee, La Porte Young Professionals, with a virtual event, How to be a Good Board Member, on January 21st from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. With an introduction from City of La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody, Monica Komasinski, Executive Director of Leadership La Porte County, will share what responsibility, commitment and conduct is expected from a board member in most organizations.

To register for this event, click the ticket link or email [email protected]portepartnership.com and you will receive a Zoom link.

This is the first event held by the Laporte Young Professionals. If you are interested or would like more information about the group, please email [email protected] LPYP holds their events on the third Thursday of each month. Check the LEAP Facebook page or the LEAP website for more information.