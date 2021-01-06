La Porte Native and “Romancing The Stone” Author Catherine Lanigan at The Center for Visual and Performing ArtsTheatre at the Center in Munster on Jan. 15

La Porte Native and “Romancing The Stone” Author Catherine Lanigan at The Center for Visual and Performing ArtsTheatre at the Center in Munster on Jan. 15 for an exotic escape landscape with private table fun at ‘Romancing the Stone’ dinner and movie night A dinner and movie night with special themed menu featuring “Romancing the Stone,” palm trees and a Q&A with Catherine Lanigan, the author of the book the 1984 film is based on, offers guests adventure and escape of Friday, Jan. 15.Swaying palm trees and a South American cuisine menu will welcome guests in the ballroom at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster for this month’s Dinner & Movie Nite event. Using the latest mandate provided by the Lake County Health Department following Gov. Holcomb’s November order, the normally 450-person capacity ballroom space at the CVPA will be reduced to fewer than 50 people for the safety of patrons and staff with the continued enforcement of masks, social distancing tables generously spaced apart and private assigned seating at individual tables.Starring the romantic and bickering pairing of Mike Douglas and Kathleen Turner with added comedy from Danny Devito, “Romancing the Stone” was a runaway hit with audiences in 1984, and it inspired the cast to be reunited the following year for the 1985 film sequel “The Jewel of the Nile.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with cash bar and a 6 p.m. dinner seating before the 7 p.m. movie starts. Following the movie at 9 p.m., there will be a 30-minute Q&A session with author Catherine Lanigan, who penned the 1984 novel “Romancing the Stone” under the penname of Joan Wilder, the female lead character played by Turner in the film series. Lanigan will attend the dinner-movie event IN-PERSON and all guests will receive a complimentary autographed copy of copy of her blockbuster paperback novel “Angel Watch: Goosebumps, Signs, Dreams and Other Divine Nudges.”The movie-themed dinner menu prepared by Chef Joe Trama is a nod to Colombia, South American where the film and story are based as the jungle journey unfolds. Guest will savor a first course of Spring Lettuce and Arugula with Orzo Salad garnished with Feta, Dried Cranberries and a Drizzled Lemon Vinaigrette paired with street market place fresh bread and butter, followed by the main course, Arroz con Pollo consisting of a Sautéed Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast seasoned with Sazon Goya with Azafran, featuring chopped red and green pepper with blend of rice, peas, carrots, green beans and cilantro. The dessert finale is Bananas Foster served over Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.Besides her bestsellers “Romancing the Stone” and “The Jewel of the Nile” writing as Joan Wilder, Lanigan, a native of Laporte, IN, has authored more than 50 books, including “The Sweetest Heart,” which was adapted as a 2018 movie starring Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally for The Hallmark Channel!Tickets are $40 with a cash bar available. To reserve tickets, call the Special Events Office at 219-836-1930, ext. 2 or visit www.cvpa.org (http://www.cvpa.org).COVID-19 Precaution: In consideration of the 2020 Global Pandemic and in accordance with the Governor’s mandated mask order. Guests are asked to wear “a mouth and nose covering” mask when walking about during the course of the evening but may remove coverings once seated at their table or when in a secluded area and away from others.0People Reached0EngagementsBoost PostLikeCommentShare