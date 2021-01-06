MAC introduces ‘The Sims’-inspired eye makeup and gamers have mixed feelings

(NEW YORK) — MAC Cosmetics is here with a brand new collection, and this time it’s inspired by “The Sims 4,” the life-simulation video game.

The beauty brand announced its latest drop on Instagram and told fans, “Finally, you can twin with your Sims IRL with the limited-edition M·A·C Starring The Sims Eye Shadow x 9 palettes.”

The “Sims”-themed launch includes a mix of nine neutral and shimmering eyeshadow shades that are housed in blue packaging.

Another component of the collaboration is giving “The Sims 4” game owners the option to update and experiment with MAC looks through the game’s Create A Sim tool. This tool gives users the opportunity to customize everything from their distinct physical features to personality traits as well as specific skin tones.

“As a Black makeup artist, it’s especially important that the looks work for Simmers of all skin tones,” MAC director of makeup artistry Romero Jennings, who helped develop the looks, said in a statement. “Focused on the lips, face and eyes in shades inspired by MAC’s extensive product range, allow Simmers endless customizable makeup looks.”

He continued: “It’s been so much fun to digitally recreate all of my IRL makeup inspirations from endless photo shoots, masterclasses, pop culture, and hundreds of Fashion Weeks. With so many of us around the world staying home, our collaboration will inspire Simmers to become makeup artists expressing themselves in a way the game has never offered before. I can’t wait to see Simmers’ creations both in-game and IRL as well.”

While the brand themed their latest collaboration surrounding the popular game and with many skin tones in mind, several Instagrammers questioned these claims.

“This is a gorgeous neutral palette but really misses the mark on the Sims brand… nothing about this feels Sims inspired,” @dearcaitlin wrote in a comment.

Several others questioned the shade selections and assumed that it is a copy of a previous palette previously released from MAC — only with new packaging.

MAC IS REALLY USING AN OLD PALETTE FOR THEIR SIMS COLLAB … YALL IM SHOOK WTF?! pic.twitter.com/22mkjOVove — Spill Sesh (@spillseshYT) January 5, 2021

In a statement shared with GMA, MAC Cosmetics explained that typically the brand’s collaborators drive the shades and textures in the collection, and given the broad, diverse community of Sims fans, the company wanted something that would appeal to everyone — whether they’re makeup beginners or artistry gurus.

With this initiative, MAC Cosmetics went back to its vaults and picked a universal fan-favorite palette with some of its best-selling shades that easily allows people to go from natural to glam in one swipe.

“This versatile, special deco collector’s item is just one aspect of the SIMS x M·A·C collaboration for fans to create a fun, interactive experience,” the statement read. “Other trend-driven, bold looks come into play when our fans and artists bring other M·A·C products into the mix to create exciting expressions of SIMS beauty.”

The Sims Eye Shadow x 9 retails for $32 and is sold exclusively online.

