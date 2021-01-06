Unity Foundation of La Porte County AnnouncesLauren Varga as new Marketing & Program Manager

La Porte County native Lauren Varga has joined Unity Foundation as Marketing and Program Manager. Varga joins the Unity team with over ten years of business development, community outreach and government experience. She is a graduate of Indiana University (Bloomington, IN) with a Bachelor’s degree in History and International Studies and George Mason University (Arlington, VA) with a Master’s degree in Public Policy. “I’m thrilled to join the Unity team to help support their collaborative community betterment efforts,” said Varga.

In her new role, Varga will provide marketing, program and administrative support to help Unity meet its mission to strengthen the County now and forever. She most recently served as Business Development Manager at Commonwealth Engineers, Inc. and has held positions as Regional Director and Legislative Correspondent for former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly.

“ Lauren’s strong project management and community outreach expertise will help Unity expand its marketing and Vibrant Community efforts in 2021 and beyond,” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President of Marketing and Operations. “ The icing on the cake is that Lauren is a 2006 La Porte County Lilly Endowment Scholarship Finalist, and we are delighted to have Lauren back home and on the Unity team.”