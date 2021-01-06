World leaders condemn pro-Trump protesters overrunning US Capitol

(WASHINGTON) — As the country watched thousands of pro-Trump protesters storm the United States Capitol Wednesday afternoon, leaders around the world publically condemned their actions.

Several foreign embassies in Washington, D.C., have also issued warnings to their citizens who are in the country’s capital to stay home or shelter in place, including Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “obviously we’re concerned” about the situation in Washington, D.C.

“We’re following the situation minute by minute,” Trudeau told the News 1130 Vancouver radio station. “I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly.”

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had been seen as a Trump ally before the presidential election in November, said the scene at the capitol is “disgraceful.”

“The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” he tweeted.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has long feuded with Trump, said the scenes coming out of the U.S. capital are “deeply disturbing.”

“Solidarity with our friends in America tonight,” Khan said. “These extremists are intent on attacking democracy and stoking division.”

Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway, wrote that Wednesday’s actions were “unbelievable” and a “totally unacceptable attack on Democracy. A heavy responsibility now rests on President Trump to put a stop to this.”

She was the first leader to rebuke Trump for leaving the World Health Organization (WHO) in June.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has previously voiced support for the incoming president Joe Biden, said he trusts “in the strength of America’s democracy. The new Presidency of [JoeBiden] will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on Trump to “recognise [Joe Biden] as the next president today.”

Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said that the “attack on Capitol Hill is an attack on democracy. We are witnessing disturbing scenes of violence in Washington, D.C. Liberty, democracy and decency must be respected.”

“Violence is incompatible with the exercise of political rights and democratic freedoms,” Italy’s Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte wrote in Italian on Twitter. “I trust in the solidity and strength of the Institutions of the United States. #CapitolHill”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the scenes have been “shocking” and urged that “the outcome of this democratic election … be respected.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote he is “extremely troubled by the violence and horrible events taking place in Washington, D.C. American democracy is resilient, deeply rooted and will overcome this crisis.”

Sebastian Piñera, president of Chile, wrote that the country “rejects actions aimed at altering the democratic process in the United States and condemns violence and undue interference with constitutional institutions” in Spanish on Twitter.

“Chile relies on the strength of U.S. democracy to guarantee the rule of law,” he added.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who has previously called the president out for stoking unrest in June, also weighed in on the crisis on Capitol Hill.

“Insurgent words turn into violent acts — on the steps of the Reichstag, and now in the #Capitol,” he wrote in German, referring to the government building in Berlin that was also the name of the pseudo-Parliament put in place during Nazi Germany.

“The disdain for democratic institutions is devastating …Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling democracy,” he said.

Belgium’s PM Alexander de Croo said the U.S. Capitol is a “symbol of American democracy. We trust the strong institutions of the United States will overcome this challenging moment. Full support to President-elect [Joe Biden].”

“The U.S. Congress is a temple of democracy,” said Charles Michel, president of the European Union, on Twitter. “To witness tonight’s scenes in #WashingtonDC is a shock. We trust the U.S. to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to [Joe Biden].”

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said that Wednesday’s events were “utterly horrifying.

“Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy,” he said.

David Sassoli, president of European Parliament, said there are “deeply concerning scenes from the U.S. Capitol tonight. Democratic votes must be respected. We are certain the U.S. will ensure that the rules of democracy are protected.”

Chair of U.K. foreign affairs committee Tom Tugendhat said, “The U.S. Republic has inspired millions. Not today… The actions of [Donald Trump] threaten us all.”

“Those of us who fought side-by-side with [82nd Airborne, America’s Division] and [U.S. Marine Corps] need no lessons in loyalty or the privilege of having U.S. allies,” he added. “The U.S. is a great nation and great people. Only our enemies will watch with anything but sadness.”

Tugendhat served in the British Army until 2013.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement in Turkish saying that it’s following the situation and “invite all parties in the USA to use moderation and common sense. We recommend our citizens in the USA to stay away from crowded places and places where shows are held.”

