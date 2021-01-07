Hiring likely weakened in December amid resurgent virus
America’s employers likely cut back again on hiring last month — and might even have shed jobs — with the economy under pressure from a resurgent virus that has led many consumers to reduce spending and states and cities to reimpose business restrictions
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Hiring likely weakened in December amid resurgent virus
America’s employers likely cut back again on hiring last month — and might even have shed jobs — with the economy under pressure from a resurgent virus that has led many consumers to reduce spending and states and cities to reimpose business restrictions
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.