Porter County to receive more than $81,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and shelter programs

Porter County, Indiana – Porter County has been awarded $81,326 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program to support local food pantries and homeless shelter services.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and United Way of America.

A Local County Board will determine how the awarded funds will be distributed. The Local Board is encouraging all nonprofits that serve Porter County and meet the following requirements to apply. Under the terms of the grant, local agencies must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Qualifying applicants can request an application by Monday, January 25. Applications are due Friday, January 29, 2021 at noon. For an application, contact United Way of Porter County at [email protected].