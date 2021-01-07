Sidelined ‘Mean Girls’ musical won’t reopen on Broadway

Producers of the Broadway musical “Mean Girls” have decided not to restart when authorities allow theaters to reopen in New York City, the second and likely not last established show to be a casualty of COVID-19 on the Great White Way

