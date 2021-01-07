Sidelined ‘Mean Girls’ musical won’t reopen on Broadway


Posted on: January 7th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Producers of the Broadway musical “Mean Girls” have decided not to restart when authorities allow theaters to reopen in New York City, the second and likely not last established show to be a casualty of COVID-19 on the Great White Way



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Sidelined ‘Mean Girls’ musical won’t reopen on Broadway


Posted on: January 7th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Producers of the Broadway musical “Mean Girls” have decided not to restart when authorities allow theaters to reopen in New York City, the second and likely not last established show to be a casualty of COVID-19 on the Great White Way



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.