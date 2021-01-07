Unity Foundation to Host Virtual Wine Tasting Event on Feb. 11, 2021

Unity Foundation will host its inaugural Virtual Wine Tasting event on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 6 p.m. CST via Zoom in partnership with Al’s Supermarkets. Participants will learn more about Unity Foundation through featured speakers while tasting select wines. A minimum $25 donation is required with registration at uflc.net. Upon registration, participants will be emailed a featured wine list for the event and may purchase these wines in advance of the Virtual Wine Tasting at Al’s Supermarkets La Porte & Karwick locations . For more information on Unity’s Virtual Wine Tasting event or to learn more about Unity Foundation contact Jamie Miller, Development Officer at (219) 879 – 0327 , email jmiller @uflc.net or visit u flc.net