Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft is arrested
A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested Thursday in her home state of California
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft is arrested
A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested Thursday in her home state of California
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.