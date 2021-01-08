Colorado attorney general opens grand jury investigation on death of Elijah McClain

(DENVER) — The Colorado attorney general’s office opened a grand jury investigation on the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old who died after being apprehended by police as he was walking home from a convenience store.

“Our investigation will be thorough, guided by the facts and law, and worthy of the public’s trust. In order to maintain the impartiality and integrity of the process, we have no further comment at this time,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

