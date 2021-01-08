FBI posts photo of person who placed suspected pipe bombs outside DNC, RNC

FBIBy ROSA SANCHEZ, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI has shared a photo of the person responsible for placing the suspected explosive devices outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee Wednesday, prior to the U.S. Capitol protests.

On Thursday night, the FBI tweeted a photo of the suspect and posted a reward of up to $50,000 “for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.”

At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, law enforcement agencies received reports of two suspected pipe bombs with wires outside the RNC and DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C.

ABC News then obtained an exclusive photo of the suspected explosive device found outside the RNC, which is located just a couple blocks away from the Capitol.

A federal law enforcement source told ABC News that the suspected pipe bombs were indeed active, and U.S. Capitol Police confirmed that the devices could have caused “great harm.”

“The USCP Hazardous Materials Response Team determined that both devices were, in fact, hazardous and could cause great harm to public safety,” police said in statement.

Bomb technicians used water cannons to blast the devices to break them apart and render them harmless just as violent pro-Trump protesters broke though police lines and stormed into the Capitol.

The Capitol siege left four people — including one female protester who was shot by law enforcement officers — and one police officer dead.

The FBI is is still seeking information on those involved in the siege, and on Thursday night tweeted photos of some of the pro-MAGA protesters, asking the public for help in identifying them.

#FBIWFO is seeking the public's assistance in identifying those who made unlawful entry into U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. If you witnessed unlawful violent actions contact the #FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos/videos at https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. https://t.co/iSeA3UMeyz pic.twitter.com/TW7fma4QDE — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

