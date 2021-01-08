Franciscan Health ready to vaccinate those age 80 and over for COVID-19; scheduled appointment required

As the State of Indiana moves to Phase 1-B of its vaccine rollout, senior citizens age 80 and over can now make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled through the state’s website at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1. Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point, Hammond and Michigan City are among the sites in Northwest Indiana that people can choose from to receive the vaccine.

Franciscan Health Crown Point has added Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to noon at its vaccine clinic to focus exclusively on those in the 80-plus age group currently eligible for the vaccine. A scheduled appointment is required in advance, and those scheduling a vaccination should also complete the registration process when scheduling.

Along with this age group, Franciscan Health continues to provide the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers and to first responders who are eligible. The current vaccines being offered, from Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna, require two doses. Once patients receive their first vaccination, they can make an appointment for their second dose in three weeks for Pfizer BioNTech and four weeks for Moderna. Due to limited supply, patients are not able to choose which vaccine they will receive.

As additional vaccine becomes available, Indiana will expand eligibility to those age 70 and above, followed by age 60 and above. The state will assess morbidity and exposure risks to determine the next group eligible for the vaccine.