Man who broke into Pelosi’s office charged with three federal counts

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty ImagesBy ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Richard Barnett, the man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, posed for pictures and stole mail from her desk has been charged with three federal counts and was arrested Friday morning in Little Rock, Arkansas.

He was charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and stealing public property.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.