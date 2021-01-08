Trump-Biden transition live updates: At least 10 Trump administration officials resign after Capitol siege

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is slated to hand over control of the White House to President-elect Joe Biden in 12 days.

Here is how the transition is unfolding. All times Eastern:

Jan 08, 6:50 am

At least 10 Trump staffers, including five White House officials, have resigned

In the wake of Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol siege, at least 10 Trump administration officials have resigned.



Among them are five White House officials. These are Matthew Pottinger (deputy national security adviser), Tyler Goodspeed (acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers), Stephanie Grisham (Melania Trump’s chief of staff and spokeswoman), Rickie Niceta (White House social secretary) and Sarah Matthews (White House deputy press secretary).



Other officials who have resigned following President Donald Trump’s encouragement of Capitol protests, include Elaine Chao (secretary of transportation), John Costello, (deputy assistant secretary of commerce for intelligence and security) and Mick Mulvaney (U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland and former White House chief of staff).

Ryan Tully, the senior director for Europe and Russian affairs on the White House National Security Council has also willingly left his post, as has Betsy Devos, the secretary of education.

