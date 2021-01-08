Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account
(WASHINGTON) — It appear President Donald Trump will have to find a new preferred platform to share his views with the world.
Twitter announced Friday evening that it had permanently suspended Trump.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter wrote in a statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
