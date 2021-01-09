Former Blackhawk Corey Crawford RETIRES from Hockey

The 36-year-old goalie, who won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015, had taken an indefinite leave of absence from the New Jersey Devils for personal reasons on Friday after missing five consecutive practices during training camp.

Corey Crawford is a former Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender. Nicknamed “Crow” by teammates and fans, he played his entire professional career with the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, who selected him in the second round, 52nd overall, of the 2003 NHL Draft.

Crawford agreed to a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Devils on Oct. 11 after spending 13 seasons with the Blackhawks from 2005-2020. He was 260-162-53 with a 2.45 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and 26 shutouts in 488 regular-season games, and ranks third on Chicago’s all-time wins list.