Indonesian divers spot parts of plane wreckage in Java Sea

Indonesia’s military chief says divers have spotted parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 75 feet in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed

