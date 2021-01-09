Quick-moving storm to bring heavy snow to New Mexico, Texas

ABC NewsBY: DANIEL MANZO, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — A winter storm brought heavy snow to from South Carolina to Virginia on Friday. This is the same storm that brought heavy snow to parts of Arkansas and parts of Tennessee a day prior.

Up to 8.5 inches of snow were reported in western North Carolina, and over 6 inches of snow fell in eastern Tennessee and Southern Virginia.

That storm is quickly moving out Saturday morning. Melting and refreezing of snow and ice is causing a black ice concern across the region, and roads could be treacherous for those heading out.

Attention now turns to a new fast-moving storm that will develop in the southern Rockies and move into the southern plains by Saturday night. Heavy snow is expected to develop from Colorado into New Mexico and Texas.

The storm could cause dangerous travel conditions.

On Sunday, as the storm moves across Texas, much of the heavy snow should stay west of the major Texas cities like Dallas, Austin and Waco. But as some of the colder air moves into the region, there could be a period of some snow in these metro areas, causing some travel issues.

On the warmer side of the system, heavy rain will push into much of eastern Texas, including Houston, where a couple of gusty thunderstorms are possible.

Over 6 inches of snow are expected to fall across New Mexico and Texas. The highest snowfall totals are expected to be in parts of northern New Mexico, where up to a foot of snow is likely to fall in the highest elevations.

Forecast models are show some of the snow may make it into parts of Louisiana and Mississippi by Monday as well.

Meanwhile, in the Northeast, a brief winter chill is settling in Saturday morning. Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits across much of the region. Wind gusts could exceed 20 mph — especially along the immediate coast line.

Sunday will be not as cold or windy across the region, but it should still be a rather cold night with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Moving forward, there seem to be no signs that a major Arctic blast or a disrupting winter storm will travel across the country, though it is supposed to be the coldest time of the year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.