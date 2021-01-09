Top US official gears up for US presence in Western Sahara

The highest ranking U.S. diplomat for North Africa and the Middle East is in Western Sahara laying the groundwork for the United States to set up a consulate in the disputed territory

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Top US official gears up for US presence in Western Sahara

The highest ranking U.S. diplomat for North Africa and the Middle East is in Western Sahara laying the groundwork for the United States to set up a consulate in the disputed territory