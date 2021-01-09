Unusual snow kills 4, brings much of Spain to a standstill

A persistent blizzard that blanketed large parts of Spain with an unusual amount of snow on Saturday has killed at least four people and trapped thousands in cars or at train stations and airports that suspended all services

