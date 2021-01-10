Official: Roadside bomb kills 3 people in Afghan capital
A roadside bomb has exploded in Afghanistan’s capital, killing at least three people in a vehicle, the latest attack to take place even as government negotiators are in Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban
