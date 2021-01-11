Gothams give virtual start to Oscar season, ‘Nomadland’ wins


Posted on: January 11th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Streaming from an empty banquet hall and with acceptance speeches made from living rooms, the 30th Gotham Awards gave a very strange Oscar season a virtual start Monday



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Gothams give virtual start to Oscar season, ‘Nomadland’ wins


Posted on: January 11th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Streaming from an empty banquet hall and with acceptance speeches made from living rooms, the 30th Gotham Awards gave a very strange Oscar season a virtual start Monday



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS