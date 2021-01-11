Legacy Gallery Features 3D Paper Flowers

The Legacy Center Gallery is proud to host the artwork of Dale Cooper in their next installation. Located on the campus of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Michigan City, the Legacy Center serves as a multi-use gathering space for community and parish functions. The Gallery seeks to incorporate the parish with the greater arts community. Dale has worked at the Laporte County Convention & Visitors Bureau for 19 years. As Curator, she has been able to create a beautiful space which not only serves visitors but serves local artists. She believes there is nothing better than being able to purchase something handmade from your own community. Dale has taught art classes within the local community, both at the Visitors Bureau and farther afield. She taught herself to make the paper flowers after seeing one for sale in a store. Now, she custom designs them for friends and family members. The public is invited to view Dale’s artwork during regular Legacy Center hours, 6 am to 8 pm CST. The building is located at 1719 E. Barker Ave. in Michigan City, and visitors should enter through the doors off Esther Street. The artwork will be displayed through March 31, 2021, at which time the Gallery will change with a new artist. Questions can be directed to [email protected]